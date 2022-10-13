Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Price Target Increased to C$10.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crew Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.63.

OTCMKTS:CWEGF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.99. 14,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,578. Crew Energy has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $5.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.19.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

