Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Short Interest Update

Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,092,200 shares, an increase of 155.4% from the September 15th total of 427,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.4 days.

CWEGF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Crew Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crew Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.44.

Crew Energy stock opened at $3.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.19. Crew Energy has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $5.39.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

