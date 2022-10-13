Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF) Short Interest Update

Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 147,600 shares, a growth of 79.1% from the September 15th total of 82,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 246.0 days.

Credito Emiliano Price Performance

Shares of Credito Emiliano stock remained flat at 5.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Credito Emiliano has a one year low of 3.80 and a one year high of 6.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 5.79.

Credito Emiliano Company Profile

Credito Emiliano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Italy. It operates through Commercial Banking, Asset Management, Bancassurance, Trading, ALM Treasury, and Corporate Centre and Other segments. The company's deposit products include current and savings accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, bonds, and subordinated debts; and loan portfolio comprises mortgages, credit cards, personal loans, and salary-backed loans.

