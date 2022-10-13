Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Short Interest Update

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 88.2% from the September 15th total of 85,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 446,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Crédit Agricole from €11.00 ($11.22) to €10.50 ($10.71) in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Crédit Agricole to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Crédit Agricole from €11.00 ($11.22) to €10.60 ($10.82) in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on Crédit Agricole from €14.10 ($14.39) to €13.70 ($13.98) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Societe Generale cut Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.20 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crédit Agricole currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.24.

Crédit Agricole Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRARY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.94. The stock had a trading volume of 175,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,848. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.88. The company has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.65. Crédit Agricole has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $8.07.

About Crédit Agricole

Crédit Agricole ( OTCMKTS:CRARY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 22.61%. Research analysts expect that Crédit Agricole will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

