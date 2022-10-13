Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Short Interest Update

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 88.2% from the September 15th total of 85,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 446,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Crédit Agricole from €11.00 ($11.22) to €10.50 ($10.71) in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Crédit Agricole to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Crédit Agricole from €11.00 ($11.22) to €10.60 ($10.82) in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on Crédit Agricole from €14.10 ($14.39) to €13.70 ($13.98) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Societe Generale cut Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.20 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crédit Agricole currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.24.
Crédit Agricole Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:CRARY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.94. The stock had a trading volume of 175,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,848. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.88. The company has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.65. Crédit Agricole has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $8.07.
About Crédit Agricole
Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.
