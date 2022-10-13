Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Price Target Cut to $430.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $430.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 4.95% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Credit Acceptance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.00.

Shares of Credit Acceptance stock traded up $12.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $452.39. 1,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,422. The company has a current ratio of 15.39, a quick ratio of 15.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $513.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $534.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.39. Credit Acceptance has a fifty-two week low of $421.64 and a fifty-two week high of $703.27.

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $13.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.14 by $1.78. The company had revenue of $457.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.77 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 42.75% and a return on equity of 47.19%. Credit Acceptance’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $13.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance will post 54.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CACC. Gobi Capital LLC grew its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 502,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $276,490,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 257,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $141,572,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370 shares during the period. RV Capital GmbH grew its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 1.4% in the first quarter. RV Capital GmbH now owns 195,946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $107,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Credit Acceptance by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 173,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $95,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Credit Acceptance by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 148,763 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $81,572,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

