Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $421.15

Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $421.15 and last traded at $428.56, with a volume of 488 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $430.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on CACC shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $435.50.

Credit Acceptance Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $515.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $535.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 15.39 and a quick ratio of 15.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $13.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.14 by $1.78. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 47.19% and a net margin of 42.75%. The company had revenue of $457.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $13.71 earnings per share. Credit Acceptance’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 54.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 156.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,728,000. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in Credit Acceptance by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 8,141 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,255,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

