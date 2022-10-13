Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Sells 510 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 2.9% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $11,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,727. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $209.33 and a one year high of $328.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $240.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.76.
Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- Why All the Buzz Around These 3 Stocks?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.