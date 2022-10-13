CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

PMTS opened at $17.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.80. CPI Card Group has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $32.47. The company has a market capitalization of $195.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.29.

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CPI Card Group had a negative return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $113.31 million for the quarter.

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks.

