Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Short Interest Update

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 101,100 shares, an increase of 335.8% from the September 15th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 428,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Covestro Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS COVTY traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.81. 39,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,004. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.74. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.15. Covestro has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $34.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter. Covestro had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 7.77%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Covestro will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Covestro Company Profile
Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Covestro (COVTY)
- Domino’s Pizza Rises To The Occasion In Q3
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
- O’Reilly & AutoZone Outperform The S&P: Is Either A Better Stock?
- Amgen Shares Leap Higher On Upbeat Outlook For Obesity Treatment
- Three Dividend Growers the Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.