Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Short Interest Update

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 101,100 shares, an increase of 335.8% from the September 15th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 428,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Covestro Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS COVTY traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.81. 39,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,004. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.74. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.15. Covestro has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $34.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter. Covestro had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 7.77%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Covestro will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Covestro Company Profile

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COVTY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Covestro from €50.00 ($51.02) to €45.00 ($45.92) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Covestro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Covestro from €34.00 ($34.69) to €32.00 ($32.65) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Covestro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of Covestro from €37.00 ($37.76) to €35.00 ($35.71) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Covestro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.56.

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

