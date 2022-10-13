Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYF) Short Interest Up 284.5% in September

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,228,900 shares, an increase of 284.5% from the September 15th total of 4,480,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,445.8 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CTRYF has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Country Garden from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group cut shares of Country Garden from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.
Country Garden Stock Performance
Shares of Country Garden stock remained flat at $0.22 during trading on Thursday. Country Garden has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average of $0.49.
Country Garden Company Profile
Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condominiums; and car parks and retail shops.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Country Garden (CTRYF)
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
- Domino’s Pizza Rises To The Occasion In Q3
- Amgen Shares Leap Higher On Upbeat Outlook For Obesity Treatment
- O’Reilly & AutoZone Outperform The S&P: Is Either A Better Stock?
- Three Dividend Growers the Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Country Garden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Country Garden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.