Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYF) Short Interest Up 284.5% in September

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,228,900 shares, an increase of 284.5% from the September 15th total of 4,480,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,445.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTRYF has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Country Garden from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group cut shares of Country Garden from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Country Garden Stock Performance

Shares of Country Garden stock remained flat at $0.22 during trading on Thursday. Country Garden has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average of $0.49.

Country Garden Company Profile

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condominiums; and car parks and retail shops.

