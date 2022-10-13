Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Acquires New Stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,711,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,266,000 after purchasing an additional 18,944 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,856,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,765,000 after purchasing an additional 60,017 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 27.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,158,000 after purchasing an additional 96,027 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $22,191,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 157,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,877,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $132.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 2.06. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.08 and a fifty-two week high of $174.74.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.61%.

Insider Transactions at Marriott Vacations Worldwide

In other news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $399,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,576. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on VAC. Barclays lifted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $188.00 to $192.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $205.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.75.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.