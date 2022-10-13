Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Acquires 14,865 Shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA – Get Rating) by 849.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,865 shares during the quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 147.8% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 25,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 15,091 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 64.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,040,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,351,000 after buying an additional 408,055 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the second quarter worth about $373,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 70.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 94,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 39,025 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on IEA shares. DA Davidson lowered shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Sidoti lowered shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Price Performance

IEA stock opened at $13.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.36. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $14.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a negative return on equity of 387.42%. The company had revenue of $680.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Profile

(Get Rating)

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.