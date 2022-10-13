Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $11.52

Shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.52 and last traded at $11.97, with a volume of 918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Couchbase from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Couchbase from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Couchbase from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Get Couchbase alerts:

Couchbase Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Couchbase

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.09. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 35.92% and a negative net margin of 45.80%. The business had revenue of $39.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.76) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BASE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Couchbase by 170.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,070,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,069,000 after buying an additional 1,304,895 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Couchbase by 90.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,203,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,956,000 after purchasing an additional 571,620 shares in the last quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Couchbase during the first quarter valued at about $9,258,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Couchbase during the second quarter valued at about $7,791,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Couchbase by 34.3% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,390,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,221,000 after purchasing an additional 355,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

About Couchbase

(Get Rating)

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.