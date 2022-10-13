Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,127 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 142,815 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $78,758,000 after acquiring an additional 10,184 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 158,090 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $89,747,000 after buying an additional 17,978 shares during the last quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,766,366 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,002,766,000 after buying an additional 36,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. DA Davidson increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.32.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $471.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556,453. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $516.20 and its 200 day moving average is $513.20. The company has a market cap of $208.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,144 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

