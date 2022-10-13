Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Holdings Increased by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,951 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 2.1% of Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $26,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,711,170.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,886,544. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 3.0 %

COST traded down $13.90 on Thursday, reaching $452.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,473,616. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $514.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $512.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $200.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on COST shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.32.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.