Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 8,933 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 319,853 shares.The stock last traded at $12.02 and had previously closed at $11.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSAN. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Cosan from $15.60 to $18.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. TheStreet lowered Cosan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Cosan Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.48.

Institutional Trading of Cosan

About Cosan

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Cosan in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its stake in Cosan by 38.1% in the first quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 7,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Cosan in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Cosan in the first quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Cosan in the first quarter valued at about $343,000. 4.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Raízen segment distributes and markets fuels through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand; engages in the petroleum refining; operation of convenience stores; manufacture and sale of automotive and industrial lubricants; and production and sale of liquefied petroleum gas.

