Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 8,933 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 319,853 shares.The stock last traded at $12.02 and had previously closed at $11.97.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSAN. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Cosan from $15.60 to $18.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. TheStreet lowered Cosan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.
Cosan Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.48.
Institutional Trading of Cosan
About Cosan
Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Raízen segment distributes and markets fuels through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand; engages in the petroleum refining; operation of convenience stores; manufacture and sale of automotive and industrial lubricants; and production and sale of liquefied petroleum gas.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cosan (CSAN)
- Three Dividend Growers the Institutions Are Buying
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
Receive News & Ratings for Cosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.