CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded CorVel from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, July 15th.

CRVL traded up $4.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.54. 1,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,292. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.71. CorVel has a 1-year low of $129.19 and a 1-year high of $213.38. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 40.88 and a beta of 0.99.

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $176.31 million for the quarter.

In other CorVel news, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 13,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.08, for a total transaction of $2,170,760.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,454,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,345,938.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 13,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.08, for a total value of $2,170,760.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,454,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,345,938.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael G. Combs sold 772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.30, for a total value of $125,295.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,217,829.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,498 shares of company stock worth $9,050,600 in the last quarter. 48.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVL. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in CorVel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,855,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in CorVel by 377.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 18,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 14,432 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in CorVel by 768.6% during the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 13,436 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CorVel by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,111,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,184,000 after acquiring an additional 12,430 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in CorVel by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 318,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,627,000 after acquiring an additional 11,548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

