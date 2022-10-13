Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Bought by Garner Asset Management Corp

Garner Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Corteva by 196.2% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 108,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,851,000 after purchasing an additional 71,580 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 13.0% during the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 118,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,399,000 after purchasing an additional 13,566 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the second quarter valued at $985,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Corteva by 15.3% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 358,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,431,000 after purchasing an additional 47,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva during the second quarter valued at $450,000. 79.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Corteva to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.27.

CTVA stock traded up $2.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.10. 82,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,582,568. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.33. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.37 and a 1 year high of $64.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.70.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.32%.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

