Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Stock Holdings Increased by Garner Asset Management Corp

Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 64.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,509 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,811 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLW. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in Corning by 21.4% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,587 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Corning during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Corning by 2.2% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Corning by 4.2% during the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 64,308 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Corning by 15.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,061 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corning news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at $269,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of Corning stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.76. The company had a trading volume of 184,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,736,606. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.03. The stock has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $43.47.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.38%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Corning’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GLW. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Corning in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.91.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

