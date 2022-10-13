Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The GEO Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,082,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,525,000 after purchasing an additional 347,688 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in The GEO Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,772,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,547,000 after buying an additional 79,771 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in The GEO Group by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,452,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,600,000 after buying an additional 809,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in The GEO Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,189,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,865,000 after buying an additional 122,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in The GEO Group in the 1st quarter worth $6,986,000. 84.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GEO stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.55. The stock had a trading volume of 22,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,330. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $9.81.

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $588.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.50 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care®, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

