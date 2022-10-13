Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Sells 144 Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 4.4% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 5.8% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of FirstCash by 2.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FCFS traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.05. The stock had a trading volume of 10,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,597. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.45. FirstCash Holdings, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.30 and a fifty-two week high of $97.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. FirstCash had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $647.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.87 million. Research analysts anticipate that FirstCash Holdings, Inc will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.76%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FCFS. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of FirstCash from $103.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of FirstCash in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstCash presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

