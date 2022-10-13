Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,761 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Navigator were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Navigator by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,115,988 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,626,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Navigator by 2.1% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,045,559 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,766,000 after acquiring an additional 21,425 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Navigator by 14.5% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 586,001 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after acquiring an additional 74,000 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Navigator by 134.9% in the second quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 387,615 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 222,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Navigator by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 253,956 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVGS traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.57. 1,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,089. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $15.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.13. The firm has a market cap of $892.97 million, a P/E ratio of 560.28 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Navigator ( NYSE:NVGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The shipping company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Navigator had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 0.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVGS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Navigator in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Navigator in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of April 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 53 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

