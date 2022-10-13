Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Position in AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in AerSale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in AerSale by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in AerSale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AerSale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in AerSale by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ASLE traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,695. AerSale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $975.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.63.

AerSale ( NASDAQ:ASLE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.38. AerSale had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $139.61 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AerSale Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Kirton sold 4,398,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $71,303,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,585,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,328,897.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 79.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of AerSale in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of AerSale to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

