Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Has $362,000 Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,645,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $513,859,000 after buying an additional 30,330 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 15.5% in the first quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,775,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $250,218,000 after purchasing an additional 238,069 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,675,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $236,102,000 after purchasing an additional 46,720 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,352,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $190,583,000 after acquiring an additional 54,161 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 937,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,102,000 after acquiring an additional 39,576 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $163.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.60.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Up 2.6 %

AMG traded up $2.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $115.79. The company had a trading volume of 5,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,122. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.95. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.57 and a 52 week high of $191.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.27.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $604.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.99 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 22.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

