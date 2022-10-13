Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 5.3% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 7.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 768 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.8% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS traded up $4.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $163.53. The stock had a trading volume of 61,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,731,715. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.34 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.52. The firm has a market cap of $142.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 48.84%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.21.

In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

