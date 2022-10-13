Contrasting TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO) & Andrea Electronics (OTCMKTS:ANDR)

TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO – Get Rating) and Andrea Electronics (OTCMKTS:ANDR – Get Rating) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of TROOPS shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.2% of Andrea Electronics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TROOPS and Andrea Electronics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TROOPS $3.68 million 35.34 -$8.41 million N/A N/A Andrea Electronics $1.66 million 1.51 -$370,000.00 N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Andrea Electronics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TROOPS.

TROOPS has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Andrea Electronics has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for TROOPS and Andrea Electronics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TROOPS 0 0 0 0 N/A Andrea Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares TROOPS and Andrea Electronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TROOPS N/A N/A N/A Andrea Electronics -10.01% N/A -16.37%

Summary

TROOPS beats Andrea Electronics on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TROOPS

TROOPS, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the money lending business in Hong Kong and Australia. The company provides mortgage, personal, and corporate loans. It also develops, operates, and manages an online financial marketplace that connects financial institutions and users through its mobile application, which offers financial technology solutions, including application programming interface (API) services. In addition, the company provides SaaS and app development, project-based and API consulting, and maintenance and support services. Further, it invests in real properties; and offers property leasing and management services. The company was formerly known as SGOCO Group, Ltd. and changed its name to TROOPS, Inc. in November 2021. TROOPS, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Tsuen Wan, Hong Kong.

About Andrea Electronics

Andrea Electronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures digital microphone products and noise reduction software that facilitate natural language and human/machine interfaces for the computer and business enterprise markets. It develops digital signal processing (DSP) products and technologies for the voice, speech, and natural language interface markets. The company's DSP microphone and audio noise reduction software products include DA-350 auto array microphone for far-field voice intelligibility and accuracy of automatic speech recognition in automotive and mass transit environments; DA-250 OEM array microphone, a small compact stereo array microphone and DSP circuit board platform; USB-SA array microphone, which offers a USB digital audio adapter to bypass a computer's standard integrated sound system; AudioCommander, a PC audio control panel; an audio software for Mac that offers an intuitive graphic user interface to control stereo array microphone beam forming and noise cancellation on the input and EQ filters; PureAudio Live Recorder, a digital voice and audio recording application; and PureAudio Plus Recorder, which provides bookmarks for navigation of recordings. Its products are used in various applications, including mass transit and automotive communication systems, automated teller machines, information kiosks, quick service restaurant automated ordering, Internet of Things, smart building entrance intercom systems, audio and video recordings, and video surveillance. It markets and sells its products through sales representatives to computer and kiosk OEMs and industrial system integrators in the United States and internationally. Andrea Electronics Corporation was incorporated in 1934 and is headquartered in Bohemia, New York.

