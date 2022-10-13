ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Major Shareholder Piotr Szulczewski Sells 650,000 Shares

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) major shareholder Piotr Szulczewski sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total transaction of $507,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,800,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,704,270.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Piotr Szulczewski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 10th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 106,705 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total transaction of $82,162.85.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 635,755 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.86, for a total transaction of $546,749.30.

On Monday, October 3rd, Piotr Szulczewski sold 1,280,000 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total transaction of $1,011,200.00.

On Friday, September 30th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 139,027 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total transaction of $111,221.60.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 400,000 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total transaction of $372,000.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 400,000 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total transaction of $352,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Piotr Szulczewski sold 77,436 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $75,112.92.

On Friday, September 16th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 601,018 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $607,028.18.

On Monday, September 19th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 19,085 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total transaction of $18,703.30.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 407,341 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $452,148.51.

ContextLogic Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of WISH stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.79. 18,231,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,182,816. ContextLogic Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $6.31. The company has a market capitalization of $530.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average is $1.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ContextLogic ( NASDAQ:WISH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 27.75% and a negative return on equity of 23.48%. The business had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $7.60 to $7.20 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.95.

Institutional Trading of ContextLogic

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ContextLogic by 238.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,349,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after purchasing an additional 9,401,373 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,264,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,224,000 after buying an additional 3,161,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,402,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,405,000 after buying an additional 563,737 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,029,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,317,000 after buying an additional 1,238,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 538.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,821,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,715,000 after buying an additional 4,066,475 shares during the last quarter. 37.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ContextLogic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Stories

