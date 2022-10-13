ConstitutionDAO Price Reaches $0.0199 on Exchanges (PEOPLE)

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. ConstitutionDAO has a market capitalization of $100.46 million and approximately $55.53 million worth of ConstitutionDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ConstitutionDAO has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. One ConstitutionDAO token can now be purchased for $0.0199 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ConstitutionDAO

ConstitutionDAO’s launch date was November 15th, 2021. ConstitutionDAO’s total supply is 5,060,137,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,053,572,056 tokens. ConstitutionDAO’s official Twitter account is @constitutiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. ConstitutionDAO’s official website is www.constitutiondao.com.

Buying and Selling ConstitutionDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ConstitutionDAO has a current supply of 5,060,137,334.7. The last known price of ConstitutionDAO is 0.0201624 USD and is down -7.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $31,939,773.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.constitutiondao.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ConstitutionDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ConstitutionDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ConstitutionDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

