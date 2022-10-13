ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) 1-Day Volume Tops $55.53 Million

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 13th. One ConstitutionDAO token can now be bought for approximately $0.0199 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ConstitutionDAO has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. ConstitutionDAO has a market capitalization of $100.46 million and $55.53 million worth of ConstitutionDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ConstitutionDAO was first traded on November 15th, 2021. ConstitutionDAO’s total supply is 5,060,137,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,053,572,056 tokens. The official website for ConstitutionDAO is www.constitutiondao.com. ConstitutionDAO’s official Twitter account is @constitutiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ConstitutionDAO has a current supply of 5,060,137,334.7. The last known price of ConstitutionDAO is 0.0201624 USD and is down -7.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $31,939,773.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.constitutiondao.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ConstitutionDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ConstitutionDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ConstitutionDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

