Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Constellium from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Constellium in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Constellium alerts:

Constellium Price Performance

Constellium stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.20. 17,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,780. Constellium has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $20.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 2.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. Constellium had a return on equity of 72.41% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Constellium’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Constellium will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSTM. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 11.4% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 72,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 7,464 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Constellium by 170.1% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 215,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 135,592 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Constellium by 3.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 73,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Constellium by 55.6% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 71,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 25,719 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its position in Constellium by 2.8% during the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 95,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

About Constellium

(Get Rating)

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.