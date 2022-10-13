Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Given New $270.00 Price Target at Barclays

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $272.00 to $270.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Constellation Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $276.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $277.71.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.9 %

STZ stock opened at $223.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 720.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $207.59 and a 12 month high of $261.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $241.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.28.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 300.01%.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In related news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total value of $415,100.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,625.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total value of $415,100.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,625.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $44,514,842.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $24,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,619,248 shares of company stock valued at $393,239,506 in the last quarter. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellation Brands

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after acquiring an additional 313,344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,738,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,724,000 after purchasing an additional 140,074 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,203,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,724,000 after purchasing an additional 392,964 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,488,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,376,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,412,000 after purchasing an additional 176,991 shares during the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

See Also

