Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Cross Staff Investments Inc

Cross Staff Investments Inc cut its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands accounts for about 1.8% of Cross Staff Investments Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 23.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.2% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 101,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,279,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 15.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 292,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after purchasing an additional 39,949 shares in the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.3 %

Constellation Brands stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $223.89. The stock had a trading volume of 21,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,520. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.37 billion, a PE ratio of 720.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.59 and a 12 month high of $261.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,032.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.71.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $44,514,842.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $44,514,842.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $24,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,481.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,619,248 shares of company stock valued at $393,239,506 over the last 90 days. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.