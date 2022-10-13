Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Shares Gap Down to $23.21

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.21, but opened at $21.91. Confluent shares last traded at $22.13, with a volume of 12,626 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CFLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Confluent from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Confluent from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Confluent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

Get Confluent alerts:

Confluent Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.23.

Insider Activity

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). Confluent had a negative net margin of 90.30% and a negative return on equity of 50.24%. The business had revenue of $139.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.21 million. Research analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $557,436.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,778.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $557,436.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,688 shares in the company, valued at $257,778.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder An-Yen Hu sold 24,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $757,213.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 180,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,558,244.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 241,490 shares of company stock valued at $7,348,575 in the last quarter. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Confluent

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Confluent by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,971,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398,212 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Confluent by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 137,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 14,902 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Confluent by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter worth about $1,628,000. Finally, Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth about $552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.65% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

Featured Articles

