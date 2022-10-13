Concordium Price Reaches $0.0118 on Exchanges (CCD)

Concordium (CCD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One Concordium coin can now be purchased for $0.0118 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Concordium has a market capitalization of $56.58 million and $628,017.00 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Concordium has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Concordium Coin Profile

Concordium was first traded on June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 11,341,499,432 coins and its circulating supply is 4,779,675,001 coins. Concordium’s official message board is medium.com/concordium. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Concordium is www.concordium.com. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Concordium

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium (CCD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Concordium has a current supply of 11,341,499,432 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Concordium is 0.01157769 USD and is up 0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $636,143.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.concordium.com.”

