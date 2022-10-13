Concordium Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $55.32 Million (CCD)

Concordium (CCD) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. Over the last seven days, Concordium has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Concordium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0116 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Concordium has a market cap of $55.32 million and $620,475.00 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Concordium

Concordium’s genesis date was June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 11,341,499,432 coins and its circulating supply is 4,779,675,001 coins. Concordium’s official message board is medium.com/concordium. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Concordium’s official website is www.concordium.com. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Concordium

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium (CCD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Concordium has a current supply of 11,341,499,432 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Concordium is 0.01180069 USD and is up 2.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $634,892.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.concordium.com.”

