Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.38-$2.48 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.42. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Conagra Brands Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE CAG traded up $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $34.10. 47,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,011,286. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.57. Conagra Brands has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $36.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.22 and a 200 day moving average of $34.11.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 110.92%.

CAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.14.

In related news, Director Emanuel Chirico acquired 30,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.06 per share, with a total value of $1,021,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,239.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Conagra Brands news, Director Emanuel Chirico purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.06 per share, with a total value of $1,021,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,239.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $757,737.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,712,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,738,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,578,000 after purchasing an additional 786,816 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,720 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,716,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,616,000 after purchasing an additional 841,538 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,490,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,599,000 after purchasing an additional 106,399 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,448,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,836,000 after purchasing an additional 105,110 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

