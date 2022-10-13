Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Compugen from $14.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Compugen from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Compugen from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Compugen from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compugen has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $6.20.

Compugen stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.88. 23,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,540. The firm has a market cap of $76.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average of $1.76. Compugen has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $7.48.

Compugen ( NASDAQ:CGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Compugen will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Compugen by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 8,980 shares during the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Compugen by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 205,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Compugen by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 371,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 53,651 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Compugen by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,300,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 492,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Compugen by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 519,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 168,972 shares during the last quarter.

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies as a monotherapy; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and AZD2936, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase I/II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

