Compound Dai (CDAI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.81 Million

Compound Dai (CDAI) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One Compound Dai token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000116 BTC on exchanges. Compound Dai has a total market cap of $556.50 million and $5.81 million worth of Compound Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Compound Dai has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Compound Dai alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,290.76 or 0.27609185 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010783 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Compound Dai Profile

Compound Dai’s genesis date was November 19th, 2019. Compound Dai’s total supply is 2,025,596,474 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,204,924,416 tokens. Compound Dai’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Compound Dai is https://reddit.com/r/compound and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Compound Dai’s official website is compound.finance.

Buying and Selling Compound Dai

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound Dai (CDAI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound Dai has a current supply of 2,025,596,474 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Compound Dai is 0.02207056 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $7,032,035.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound Dai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Dai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound Dai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.