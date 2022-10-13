Compound (COMP) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $19.85 Million

Compound (COMP) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 12th. One Compound token can currently be purchased for about $54.67 or 0.00286274 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a market capitalization of $397.27 million and approximately $19.85 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Compound has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00130253 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005197 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00061733 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00025274 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000176 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 55.70689023 USD and is down -1.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 295 active market(s) with $16,862,931.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

