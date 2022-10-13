Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) PT Lowered to €34.00 at Morgan Stanley

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from €36.00 ($36.73) to €34.00 ($34.69) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MGDDY. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from €44.00 ($44.90) to €36.00 ($36.73) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from €170.00 ($173.47) to €40.00 ($40.82) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from €23.50 ($23.98) to €20.00 ($20.41) in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Price Performance

MGDDY stock opened at $10.73 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.16. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 52 week low of $10.72 and a 52 week high of $22.23.

About Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, racing, biking, motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and people transport, agriculture, construction and industrial, mining and quarries, corporate fleets, tradesmen and professionals, civil and military operations, light rail, and aircraft.

