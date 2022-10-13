Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Commercial Vehicle Group Stock Performance

Shares of Commercial Vehicle Group stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.23. 3,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,785. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 1 year low of $4.15 and a 1 year high of $10.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.03 and a 200-day moving average of $6.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 3.17.

Institutional Trading of Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group ( NASDAQ:CVGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $250.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.61 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 1.72%. As a group, analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVGI. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 24.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,515,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,804,000 after buying an additional 295,290 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 94,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 304,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Warehouse Automation, Electrical Systems, and Aftermarket & Accessories.

