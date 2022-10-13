Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $100.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of FIX traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $98.89. The stock had a trading volume of 498 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,373. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Comfort Systems USA has a 52 week low of $74.14 and a 52 week high of $109.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.09 and a 200 day moving average of $92.49.

Comfort Systems USA Announces Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.17 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 18.99%. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 2,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total value of $251,039.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,957.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Franklin Myers sold 21,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $2,316,982.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,669,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 2,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total value of $251,039.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,957.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,625 shares of company stock worth $7,841,989 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Comfort Systems USA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 32.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,336,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $208,011,000 after purchasing an additional 570,560 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 566,455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,420,000 after buying an additional 268,903 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,114,000 after buying an additional 187,982 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 1st quarter worth $16,025,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 706,010 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,765,000 after buying an additional 105,477 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

