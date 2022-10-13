Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRAW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRAW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 79.1% from the September 15th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comera Life Sciences

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Comera Life Sciences stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRAW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 202,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Comera Life Sciences Stock Up 38.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMRAW opened at $0.08 on Thursday. Comera Life Sciences has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.08.

About Comera Life Sciences

Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc, a preclinical stage life sciences company, develops an internal portfolio of proprietary therapeutics that incorporate its proprietary formulation platform, SQore. Its SQore platform is designed to enable the conversion of intravenous (IV) biologics to subcutaneous (SQ) versions.

