Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $45.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Comcast traded as low as $28.25 and last traded at $29.31, with a volume of 278773 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.69.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CMCSA. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Comcast from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities cut Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comcast

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Comcast by 2.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 33.8% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,358 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Up 2.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.80 and a 200-day moving average of $39.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Articles

