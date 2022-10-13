Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target Cut to $45.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the cable giant’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 56.85% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday. Benchmark reduced their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.30.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $28.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.76. Comcast has a 1 year low of $28.52 and a 1 year high of $54.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comcast

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $664,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,468 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 8,214 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,710 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $14,818,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.