Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered shares of Colony Bankcorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $16.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Colony Bankcorp Price Performance

Shares of CBAN opened at $13.21 on Wednesday. Colony Bankcorp has a twelve month low of $12.89 and a twelve month high of $19.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Colony Bankcorp Announces Dividend

Colony Bankcorp ( NASDAQ:CBAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $29.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.46 million. Equities analysts forecast that Colony Bankcorp will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Colony Bankcorp news, EVP M. Edward Jr. Hoyle acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $28,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,143.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,470 shares of company stock valued at $49,204. Insiders own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBAN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 172.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 15.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 71.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Colony Bankcorp during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 5,594.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

