Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $796.24 Million

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. Over the last week, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. One Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for about $1,241.03 or 0.06475780 BTC on major exchanges. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $796.24 million and $7.08 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,216.28 or 0.27314536 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010668 BTC.

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Token Profile

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s launch date was August 23rd, 2022. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s total supply is 781,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,593 tokens. The official website for Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH is www.coinbase.com/price/coinbase-wrapped-staked-eth. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @coinbaseassets and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH is 1,246.0280362 USD and is down -0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $4,746,712.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.coinbase.com/price/coinbase-wrapped-staked-eth.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.