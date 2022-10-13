Coin98 (C98) Market Cap Reaches $73.78 Million

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One Coin98 token can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00001776 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $73.78 million and $17.97 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Coin98 has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.70 or 0.01428269 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004995 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00025401 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00045828 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000581 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $308.56 or 0.01610162 BTC.

Coin98 Token Profile

Coin98 is a token. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 (C98) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Coin98 has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 216,944,443.6 in circulation. The last known price of Coin98 is 0.34820949 USD and is up 5.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 103 active market(s) with $25,071,751.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.coin98.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

