Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho boosted their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Coherus BioSciences Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.46. The stock had a trading volume of 14,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,138. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.47. Coherus BioSciences has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $19.32. The company has a market cap of $657.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences ( NASDAQ:CHRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $60.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.00 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 422.10% and a negative net margin of 83.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 136.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 63,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 11,252 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 12,995 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,383,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,951 shares during the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its pipeline products include biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

