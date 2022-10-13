Cohen & Steers (CNS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 19th.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 34.11%. The business had revenue of $147.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

Cohen & Steers Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:CNS opened at $55.64 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers has a twelve month low of $55.63 and a twelve month high of $101.22. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.14.

Cohen & Steers Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is currently 51.64%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Cohen & Steers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Insider Activity at Cohen & Steers

In other Cohen & Steers news, Director Martin Cohen sold 23,913 shares of Cohen & Steers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $1,855,887.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,112,271 shares in the company, valued at $86,323,352.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cohen & Steers news, Director Martin Cohen sold 23,913 shares of Cohen & Steers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $1,855,887.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,112,271 shares in the company, valued at $86,323,352.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Elena Dulik sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $89,136.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,549,035.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,713 shares of company stock worth $2,917,492 over the last three months. 48.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,553,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $219,291,000 after acquiring an additional 42,839 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Cohen & Steers by 0.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,334,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,641,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Cohen & Steers by 7.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 546,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,960,000 after buying an additional 37,929 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cohen & Steers by 6.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 506,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,503,000 after buying an additional 31,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Cohen & Steers by 12.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 431,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,020,000 after buying an additional 49,397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.